About an inch of rain fell in many areas across Tucson beginning Thanksgiving night into Friday.
The highest 24-hour rain total checked in at 1.47 inches near East Broadway and North Wentworth Road, near Saguaro National Park East, according to the National Weather Service.
A tornado warning was in place Friday morning for the Marana area, though the National Weather Service was unable to verify if a tornado actually touched down.
Mount Lemmon also got some action, with about 6 inches of snow measured near the Mt. Lemmon General Store.
Much of the rain is now over, though there is another chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Temperatures are expected to be higher on Sunday. Monday’s high is expected to be 70 degrees, which meteorologist Robert Pawlak says is about average.
The storm also affected other parts of Arizona, including Flagstaff, which got at least 3 inches of new snow, and minor flooding in Phoenix, according to The Associated Press.