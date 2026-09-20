By year’s end, he hopes to open a separate tasting room for his Brigand label, launched in 2020 and targeted primarily to wholesale accounts, including restaurants.

Brigand specializes in blends while Rune, which Callahan launched in 2013, is single varietals.

“My idea was just let's give this place a home and let's kind of build this brand up, too, because we don't really do blends with Rune,” he said. “We started planning for another tasting room a few years ago, and we've been working on it for the last year and a half.”

The grapes he grows on two acres of his 27-acre Sonoita vineyard go to his Glyph estate label, while fruit for the Rune and Brigand wines is sourced from area vineyards. He also has another 100 acres outside of his estate vineyard, but “we’re just kind of holding it.”

“At this point, planting grapes is super capital intensive and takes a lot of time and effort and energy,” he said. “And we're trying to make some more money before we invest into that.”

In Verde Valley, motto is slow to grow

Eric Glomski’s Page Springs Cellars produced 20,000 gallons, or 8,400 cases, of wine last year.

He’ll match that again this year.

While the wine industry universally is clawing out of a years-long downturn, Page Springs has seen modest upticks in sales through the tasting room at its picturesque Cornfield vineyard and through its wine club.