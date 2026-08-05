Reclamation officials have stressed a cut of that scale would be the "upper end" of their alternatives. But if it did happen, a large amount of the cut would likely fall upon the Central Arizona Project, which supplies most or all of Tucson's drinking water supplies. That's because legally, the CAP is lowest on the priority list for getting Colorado River water during shortages, according to a 1968 law that authorized construction of the 336-mile-long canal-pipeline system bringing river water to Phoenix and Tucson.

If Tucson's CAP cuts are small enough, Tucson Water can absorb them without reducing how much Colorado River water it serves its customers. That's because currently, the utility has the legal right to take nearly 45% more CAP water than Tucson-area residents and businesses use each year. Tucson Water has, since the early 21st century, been recharging and storing the extra water underground to be saved to meet future needs.

But if CAP cuts leave Tucson with less total river water supply than its customers use, the utility will eventually face some difficult and potentially costly choices. One is to encourage or require more water conservation in a city that is already unmatched for its conservation efforts among most if not all western cities.

Another is to start using CAP water that's been stored underground in the Tucson area for more than two decades — a supply estimated to last a decade if we ever had to rely solely on it to meet current needs.