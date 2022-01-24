California investor buys Tucson seniors complex, raises rents by 50%

Failed requests for comment

The Arizona Daily Star made more than 20 unsuccessful attempts to reach self-described apartment-flipper Kevin Easterly between Jan. 5 and 20.

He did not respond to voicemails left on his cellphone and at his Tucson rental office or to repeated emails sent to his business and personal accounts as listed in public records.

He also did not respond to detailed questions sent by certified mail to his home and business addresses in San Diego, or to written requests left at the rental offices of each of his four Tucson properties, one of which was hand-delivered to a worker wearing a shirt with Easterly's corporate logo on it.

Nor did he respond to email requests sent to two of his business partners and a call and email to a local real estate firm that handled his most recent purchase. And he didn't reply to a detailed Facebook message, which was opened according to the status alert on the messaging program.