Federal contracts awarded to Tucson-area companies Aug. 3 - Sept. 21

WEEK OF Aug. 3 - SEPT. 1

• The U.S. Special Operations Command issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Aug. 23, 2021: MARANA TACTICAL FLIGHT, Marana, Arizona, was awarded a share of a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92240-21-D-0028) valued at up to $200,000,000 for contractor-provided, non-personal services for military free-fall and static line support servicing for Naval Special Warfare Command requirements in various continental U.S. locations .The U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. [DODBT]

• The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Aug. 27, 2021: RAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $77,107,920 non-competitive fixed-price incentive modification to a previously awarded contract (FA8675-21-C-0034) for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Production Lot 35 Captive Air Training Missiles and CATM guidance sections. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Air Dominance Division Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. [DODBT]