The Star reported in August that CBP had also approached the Arizona Land and Water Trust about purchasing its land near the Border Patrol checkpoint on West Arivaca Road, west of I-19, which locals say is often unmanned.

The trust's executive director, Cameron Becker, said the trust has declined to sell the land, which the trust bought for conservation purposes, not to be subdivided.

In an August letter to Pima County officials, CBP said it's preparing an environmental assessment to study the impact of a new station on 87 acres of Bureau of Land Management land on State Route 86 near Three Points. The listing on DHS's planning website said the new Three Points station will have capacity for 500 agents and cost more than $100 million.

The project is "intended to enhance border security within the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Area of Responsibility, with an ultimate objective of increasing the probability of apprehension of those that have entered into the U.S. illegally," said the letter from CBP's John Petrilla.

The Center for Biological Diversity submitted comments on four of CBP's projects, despite the agency not providing notice of the public comment periods, McSpadden said. He wrote in his comments on the Three Points station that CBP and the BLM "should restart public scoping with broad notice, meaningful project information and a clear opportunity for affected communities and the public to participate."

Pima County Supervisor Jen Allen said it's not clear why the list of CBP projects are necessary.