Restaurateur Sam Fox bringing 2 new concepts to Tucson

Two new restaurants by prominent restaurateur Sam Fox are coming to Tucson next year.

Fox Restaurant Concepts will open Flower Child and Doughbird in Campbell Plaza, on the northeast corner of Campbell Avenue and Glenn Street.

Flower Child carries vegetarian and vegan, meat-eating and gluten-free, keto and paleo meals with a customizable menu of bowls, wraps and salads.

Doughbird will offer hand-stretched and Detroit-style square pan pizza along with rotisserie chicken.

“We’re always looking for great opportunities to grow in Tucson and finally found the perfect location for these two restaurants,” said Fox. “It’s been a longtime goal of ours to bring Flower Child to Tucson, and we are excited to be able to do it alongside Doughbird, a concept that we are just beginning to grow.”

Fox first opened Wildflower American Cuisine in Tucson in 1998 and has since introduced brands such as Zinburger, North Italia, Blanco Cocina + Cantina and Culinary Dropout.

Both of the new restaurants are expected to open in late 2022.

Other recent commercial transactions include: