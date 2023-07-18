An Arizona-based dispensary is expanding into the Tucson market with three locations this year.

Sol Flower Dispensary has leased space at Oracle and Orange Grove roads in the Orange Grove Village shopping center.

Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the Landlord, S1K LLC.

The upscale dispensary offers patient consultations, health classes and more than 900 in-store products. They carry more than 50 brands and strains.

The Orange Grove location is expected to open in September, along with its location at 4837 N. First Ave. The 3000 W. Valencia Road shop is scheduled to open in August.

Other local commercial transactions include:

PVB Holdings LLC bought 3.86 acres of land at Marana Tech Center, 8041 W. Tangerine Road, from Marana Technology Campus LLC for $845,000. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the buyer and Thomas De Sollar, with Arizona First Properties LLC, represented the seller.

Patrick Hayes Loop bought a 2,914-square-foot building at 930 N. Stone Ave. from Thomas Tucker for $450,000. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.

Desert Run Transportation LLC leased 14,959 square feet of land at 2222 N. Seventh Ave. from Markus and Priscilla Navarro. Robert Tomlinson and Paul Hooker, of Picor, represented the landlord. Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant,

Kettlelicious LLC leased 2,409 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3230 S. Dodge Blvd., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Tucson Computer Repair Service Unlimited LLC leased 1,200 square feet at Grant Plaza, 3512 E. Grant Road. Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord and Nancy Zeldin, with HomeSmart Advantage Group, represented the tenant.

Blessings Barbershop LLC leased 1,180 square feet of space at 446 W. Valencia Road from Southgate Plaza LLC and Dahlstrom Valencia Mercado LLC. Andreas Castillo and Terry Dahlstrom, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Angel Thai Massage leased 990 square feet at 3912 N. Grant Road. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, Grant & Alvernon Realty Trust.

Dalia Photography LLC leased 827 square feet at Midpoint Business Plaza, 3921 E. 29th St., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.