Tim Steller's column: Prop. 208 is dead, but school funding can still be raised

On Monday, they passed a bill to require teachers to post online all materials used and activities for student instruction within seven days of doing it. Other materials dealing with sensitive subjects like race, ethnicity, sex, gender discrimination and diversity would have to be posted 72 hours before being used.

This type of requirement would be funny if it weren’t so burdensome on already overburdened teachers. Just having one child in school, I have trouble keeping up with all the emails and other correspondence and requirements that come through from teachers, the school and the district.

I don’t believe that any significant percentage of the people calling for these measures will actually use the information teachers would be required to post. It’s just an assertion of control.

It’s also out of step with what’s going on in schools. Across the state, districts are desperately trying to hang on to teachers as they flee out of frustration, low pay or other reasons. Short-staffing is chronic.