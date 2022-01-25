Tim Steller's column: Arizona's leaders conjure fake education problems as schools face real ones

There’s the reality of schools these days, and then there’s what Arizona elected officials say and do about them.

Rarely have the two been so disconnected.

The reality of the moment, in schools across the Tucson area and Arizona, is stretched to the breaking point. With the omicron variant of COVID-19 surging through schools, waves of absences have marked the restart of classes in 2022.

For teachers in many schools, that has meant skipping their prep period to cover for a class where the teacher is out and no substitute is available. Counselors, administrators and other staff members also find themselves called into a class at a moment’s notice, leaving their jobs undone.

For elementary students, that has sometimes meant having your own class split in two, with other teachers absorbing half of your class due to absences. In some high schools, dozens of students have even been herded into auditoriums to be overseen as a bigger group.

It’s been a tough start to the year.