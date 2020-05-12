Tim Steller's opinion: Pima County workers should keep telecommuting

The unstated message from the Pima County administrator’s memos could not be much clearer: OK, slackers, it’s time to get back to work.

Chuck Huckelberry sent memos to the Pima County Board of Supervisors May 4 and Monday laying out how he plans to put county government employees back in more normal working conditions after the governor’s stay-at-home order expires Saturday. In general, he wants those who have been telecommuting to head back to their offices.

“Upon the lifting of the Stay-at-Home Order, all telecommuters are required to return to work and cease telecommuting,” Huckelberry wrote in the first memo.

Although I say Huckelberry’s message was unstated, it was actually right there in the title of both memos: “Return to Work Guidelines” and “Clarification: County’s Return to Work Protocols.”

You could interpret “Return to Work” as meaning “return to the workplace,” but I think the more accurate representation of Huckelberry’s attitude on telecommuting is that he doesn’t think Pima County employees working from home have really been working. He wants them to get back to work the way he is used to people working — in an office, where a supervisor can lay eyes on them.

That’s fine — if you ignore what his own Pima County Health Department has been saying. Dr. Bob England, the county’s interim health director, warned in his May 7 update that as businesses re-open and the stay-at-home order is lifted, a new acceleration in the spread of COVID-19 may happen. And if that happens, we won’t know for a couple more weeks, and then it will take even more time for governments to decide how to deal with it.