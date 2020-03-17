Tucson closes bars, puts limits on restaurants to fight virus spread

The mayor's proclamation further states that "all restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises" but are encouraged to offer drive-through, take-out, or pick-up service if they can.

Any person that violates the order can be charged with a class-one misdemeanor, with further violations constituting separate offenses, the proclamation states. But representatives from the city said that they are not going to be redirecting law enforcement officers to monitor enforcement "at this time."

"My top priority, above all else, is to protect public health. This is a painful decision that I do not take lightly. Several restaurants have already stopped dine-in service and transitioned to all drive through and curb-side pick-up," Romero said in a statement. “I want to reiterate that food being served by our restaurants is safe. It is the congregation of individuals in a dine-in setting that is unsafe. At this time, the best thing we can do is come together as a community and take care of each other. We’re all in this together. We will get through this.”

Following the proclamation, the Tucson Metro Chamber issued a statement advocating for takeout and delivery services from local restaurants, stating it "is in the best interests of the community, our restaurants and the employees that work in these establishments."

"Our local businesses and their employees depend on your business to pay their bills. The more unemployed workers created during this crisis, the longer it will take for our community to recover," the statement said. "There is no doubt that our community will recover, and we must be proactive to try to control the depth of recovery necessary."