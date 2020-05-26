Tucson expected to flirt with record-high temperatures later this week

The National Weather Service in Tucson uses the Tucson International Airport for its official forecast point, but it’s often a degree or two higher in the downtown area or further north toward Marana, Michael said.

The heat is above average for this time of the year but the heat usually ramps up in June, Michael said.

As of Monday, May temperatures were 4.1 degrees above normal. Most of that is due to the week of May 5 to May 8, Michael said.

The expected heat in coming days will increase the above normal average temperatures for the month.

“May into June is some of our hottest, driest time of the year,” Michael said.

“Then as the monsoon comes in temperatures moderate a little bit and we get more moisture and showers and thunderstorms and clouds and that helps.”

Isolated showers are expected in northeast Arizona this weekend, in the White Mountains area, with a chance of light showers around Tucson, most likely in northeast Pima County early next week, Michael said.

“Most of these will be on the drier side,” he said. “This won’t be anything like the monsoons where we’re suspecting substantial rains.”