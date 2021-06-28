Tucson Fourth of July celebration features music, song

For almost four decades — even during the global pandemic — Arts Express has persevered in celebrating the Fourth of July through music and song in its signature production of “Let Freedom Sing.”

This year, Tucson’s Independence Day tradition marks a new milestone: The musical extravaganza will be staged in the nonprofit’s new theater at Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway, Suite 214.

“We are so excited to celebrate the return of live music to ‘Let Freedom Sing’ in our new theater. We are committed to presenting a show that is really focused on uniting people and celebrating everything that brings us together while also celebrating diversity,” said Karen Wiese, executive director and producer of “Let Freedom Sing.”

The new 15,500-square-foot venue features cabaret-style seating with tables that are socially distanced. It offers not only a theater, but also administrative space, rehearsal rooms, classrooms and storage.

Wiese said the organization is gratified to bring mask-free live performances back to the public in the wake of the pandemic, which has presented numerous challenges — both financial and logistical — for arts-related nonprofits.