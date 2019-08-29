An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday, two days after being struck by an SUV on Tucson's north side, police said.
On Sunday night, Belen Mejia-Renteria was walking eastbound in the median lane of a crosswalk near 3333 N. Flowing Wells Road, south of West Prince Road, when a southbound Jeep Wrangler hit her.
Tucson police detectives determined Belen did not press the signal to activate the High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk, or HAWK crosswalk, before she was struck at about 7:40 p.m.
Witnesses said Belen was "walking quickly, with her head down and never looked up before entering the crosswalk," a Tucson police news release said. Belen was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, police said.
The driver remained at the scene. Investigators determined he was not impaired at the time.
No charges or citations have been issued as of Thursday afternoon.
There have been 23 pedestrian deaths in the city this year, compared to 18 at this time last year, Tucson police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.