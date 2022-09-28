Tucson group offers housing equity classes for landlords, renters

How to get involved

To learn more about the Tucson Alliance for Housing Justice, visit tucsonhousingjustice.org

Justice Movement's "Allyship in Ownership" class examines what it means to own property and collect rent in an ethical and equitable way. With dramatically rising rents and the housing crisis persisting, participants look at how property owners can take action to mitigate some of the pressing issues, both current and historical.

When: Mondays, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 1-4 p.m.; or Tuesdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Classes meet on Zoom. Link provided upon signup.

To learn more or to sign up for Justice Movement's "Allyship in Ownership" class, visit justicemovement.org/allyship-in-ownership