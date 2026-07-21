Tuesday’s winners will be sworn in in November.

Post was appointed in late December 2024 to replace Honea, who died on Nov. 22, 2024 — weeks after winning re-election to a position he had held since 2002. If he holds onto his lead, Post will serve out the remainder of Ed Honea’s four-year term.

“I see an exciting future for the town of Marana, a future that has economic prosperity that includes job growth and things that really start to benefit our residents,” Post said just before the polls closed.

Tuesday’s election followed a months-long contentious campaign largely centered on the proposed 600-acre Luckett Road North and South Data Centers being developed by Beale Infrastructure, the company behind the proposed Project Blue data center in Pima County; and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center that could take over the former Marana State Prison.

Johnsen and his Marana For the People ticket blamed Post and the council for ignoring the community’s opposition to both projects.

Meanwhile, Post and incumbent council members Kai, Officer and Murphy campaigned on the pro-business and growth slogan “Keep Marana Strong.” The group’s TV ads focused on their combined experience; Kai has served on the council since the 1990s and Post was first elected in 2008.

The challengers framed the incumbents’ experience as a sign they were stuck in the past and behind the times when it came to development that keeps up with the town’s growth.