A Tucson man died in a fatal crash Monday on South Kolb Road after making an illegal U-turn in front of a pickup truck, officials say.
Richard Andrew Harclerode, 69, attempted the U-turn in a Toyota Camry on the 5000 block of Kolb at a cut-out potion of the median with "No Turn" and "Emergency Vehicles Only" signs posted, police said. He made the U-turn in front of the Nissan Titan headed north in the median lane , causing the wreck.
He died on the way to the hospital, police say.
A woman who was a passenger in the Camry was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Titan was taken to St. Joseph's hospital with minor injuries.
Kolb was temporarily closed from Irvington to Valencia roads due to the crash.
There are no signs that Harclerode was impaired, but the investigation is ongoing.