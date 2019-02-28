A former Tucson police officer has been stripped of her certification to work as a peace officer in Arizona following her citation on suspicion of extreme DUI last year.
Alicia Vildusea, 25, was stripped of the certification on Feb. 20, after she was cited for an extreme DUI in August 2018, according to Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training documents.
Vildusea had been with the department from Oct. 6, 2017, to Aug. 29, 2018, when she resigned in lieu of termination.
On Aug. 28, 2018, Vildusea was off-duty when police say an officer found her slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the left turn lane of North Flowing Wells Road and West Miracle Mile, the documents said.
Officers noted signs of intoxication, including a moderate odor, slurred and slow speech and thick tongue, the AZPOST documents said. Her performance during sobriety tests was consistent with intoxication, according to the documents.
When Vildusea agreed to the breath tests, the first resulted in a .199 blood-alcohol content at 3:15 a.m. and .201 at 3:21 a.m., the report says. Arizona's legal limit is .08.
Vildusea was cited and released. Four total citations were given, which included failure to obey a traffic control device and three counts related to the driving while intoxicated, the report says.