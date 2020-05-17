TUSD making progress in decades-old desegregation order, expert tells court

The special master said TUSD needs to identify who is responsible for monitoring or addressing problems in its dropout prevention plan for English Language Learners before the district is awarded even partial compliance in that area.

He also voiced concern that the TUSD’s school improvement plans are problematic because they provide no direction or priorities.

At the elementary school level, for example, the improvement plans have no timeline, assessment of feasibility and resources, or relation to any problem that needs to be solved, the report says. The district also hasn’t presented an analysis on how well students are learning the things they are expected to know.

Hawley recommends this work be overseen by the district and advised by an external consultant, appointed in consultation with the special master.

“There is a great deal of work yet to be done to develop actionable plans for school improvement throughout the district,” Hawley writes, adding that “There is every reason to believe that the district has the will and the capability to revise these plans as suggested.”

The federal court has the ultimate say on whether to lift court monitoring completely or for certain categories only.

COMPLIANCE OR SPIN?