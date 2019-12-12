The UA led mission to take a sample from an asteroid and return it to earth has selected a landing spot for the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.
The team selected a spot on asteroid Bennu's northern hemisphere to land the spacecraft next summer. Dubbed "Nightingale," the location is in a crater on the asteroid, the University of Arizona announced Thursday. A backup site, called "Osprey," was also selected.
The OSIRIS-REx team spent the past several months evaluating data from four possible sites in order to identify the best option for the sample collection.
The candidate sites — dubbed Sandpiper, Osprey, Kingfisher and Nightingale — were chosen for investigation because, of all the potential sampling regions on Bennu, these areas pose the fewest hazards to the spacecraft’s safety while still providing the best locations for samples to be gathered.
“After thoroughly evaluating all four candidate sites, we made our final decision based on which site has the greatest amount of fine-grained material and how easily the spacecraft can access that material while keeping the spacecraft safe,” said Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx principal investigator at the UA. “Of the four candidates, site Nightingale best meets these criteria and, ultimately, best ensures mission success.”
The Nightingale site is located in a northern crater 230 feet wide. Nightingale’s rocky surface material is dark, and images show that the crater is relatively smooth. Because it is located so far north, temperatures in the region are lower than elsewhere on the asteroid and the surface material is well-preserved.
With the selection of final primary and backup sites, the mission team will undertake further reconnaissance flights over Nightingale and Osprey, beginning in January and continuing through the spring.
Once these flyovers are complete, the spacecraft will begin rehearsals for its "touch-and-go" sample collection event, which is scheduled for August 2020. The spacecraft will depart Bennu in 2021 and is scheduled to return to earth in September 2023.
There's definitely work to do before touching down on Nightingale's surface…