University of Arizona will require, provide surgical-grade masks for those on campus

Cloth masks are no longer adequate to protect the University of Arizona from the COVID-19 virus.

According to the UA’s website, which was updated Wednesday, the university is requiring anyone who sets foot on campus, including all faculty, staff, students, designated campus colleagues and visitors, to wear surgical or higher-grade (KN95, KF94 and N99) masks. People may also combine a cloth mask, to be worn on the top layer, and a surgical mask, to be worn on the bottom layer, to improve fit and increase protection. The new mask requirement is also in place for fans attending sporting events at McKale Center.

This new rule comes in light of the omicron variant’s surge and new guidance from public health experts that cloth masks — which can vary widely in thickness, efficacy and cleanliness — may not be adequate to protect against omicron.