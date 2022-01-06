University of Arizona will require, provide surgical-grade masks for those on campus

Cloth masks are no longer adequate to protect the University of Arizona from the COVID-19 virus.
According to the UA’s website, which was updated Wednesday, the university is requiring anyone who sets foot on campus, including all faculty, staff, students, designated campus colleagues and visitors, to wear surgical or higher-grade (KN95, KF94 and N99) masks. People may also combine a cloth mask, to be worn on the top layer, and a surgical mask, to be worn on the bottom layer, to improve fit and increase protection. The new mask requirement is also in place for fans attending sporting events at McKale Center.
This new rule comes in light of the omicron variant’s surge and new guidance from public health experts that cloth masks — which can vary widely in thickness, efficacy and cleanliness — may not be adequate to protect against omicron.
As of Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services had reported 10,679 new COVID-19 cases across the state and 1,327 new cases of COVID-19 in Pima County alone. While scientists believe the omicron variant, which made its first appearance in the UA community late last month, is more contagious than previous variants, it is also believed to carry less severe symptoms.
The UA is presumably moving forward with opening the campus at full capacity next week and offering the majority of classes in an in-person format, despite demands from United Campus Workers Arizona — a union that represents UA faculty and staff — to start remotely until the omicron wave is under control.
The union has also asked the university to provide all students faculty and staff with high-quality masks.
And that's what the UA is planning to do.
"We will be offering surgical masks to all employees, students, and visitors. They will be placed at all building entrances and classrooms around campus," UA spokeswoman Holly Jensen said in an email. "These masks will be available free of charge."
Last fall, the UA, along with Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University, implemented both a vaccine mandate for all employees and a mask mandate for everyone in indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.
Under the university’s new rules, the high-grade masks must be worn in the following settings:
- In all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance.
- Any building/facility that is operated by or affiliated with the University where patients or human research subjects participating in clinical research are seen in person.
- In locations where personal protective equipment (including masks) has always been required to maintain safety protocols for situations with high hazards, such as areas where regulated chemicals are used or stored and other laboratory settings.
- Inside a Cat Tran shuttle or any other public transportation provided by the university.
According to the university website, these face coverings should cover the nose, mouth, and chin of the wearer and “are not a substitute for physical distancing, which should remain the primary means of preventing transmission.”
