Pavement work on Interstate 10 between Park Avenue and Valencia Road is set to begin Monday and will cause various closures and restrictions.

From Monday through Thursday, east and westbound lanes will have intermittent lane restrictions between Park Avenue and Valencia Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound on and off ramps at exit 263 (Kino Parkway/Ajo Way) will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lastly, all ramps at Irvington/Palo Verde roads and Alvernon way will be closed intermittently on Wednesday and Thursday.

All work on the I-10 will happen overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., ADOT said.

While road work is happening, a 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and speed limits will be 45 MPH.

ADOT is asking motorists to slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment as they drive through the work zone.