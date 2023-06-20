A wildfire was burning Tuesday in the Ventana Canyon area, Coronado National Forest Service officials say.

The wildfire started before 4 a.m. and smoke could be seen across much of the Tucson area throughout the morning.

There was lightning in the area Monday night and it is possible a strike ignited the blaze, officials said.

Rose Canyon Lake was closed to allow tankers to fill up to try to douse the wildfire. Also closed was the trailhead at Finger Rock, Forest Service officials said on Twitter.

The fire was burning in an area recovering from the Bighorn Fire.

The Bighorn Fire started June 5, 2020 from a lightning strike. The fire burned for weeks, eventually charring nearly 120,000 acres in the Catalina Mountains.