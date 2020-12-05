Worry about wear silences USS Arizona bell at UA

The USS Arizona bell at the University of Arizona won’t ring out on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day this year — or possibly ever again.

At the request of the U.S. Navy, university officials have decided to stop ringing the historic bell atop the student union for fear of damaging it.

“Yes, we can no longer ring the USS Arizona bell,” confirmed Todd Millay, executive director of the Arizona Student Unions, in an email on Friday.

According to Millay, the decision was handed down by the Navy, which he said still owns the bell and has only been loaning it to the UA for the past 74 years.

Specifically, Millay said, the directive came from the Curator Branch of the Naval History and Heritage and Command.

“The exterior of the bell shows slight damage, and the black paint on the inscribed lettering is fading,” Millay said. “Overall the USS Arizona bell remains in good condition, and we hope to keep this artifact at our institution for as long as we possibly can.”