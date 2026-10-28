Another Google account under the name Sheriff Joe Arpaio left a scathing review in October.

"Stay FAR away from Mesa Sign Shop. You will get burned by ordering from them," the review reads. "Also, I don't appreciate the owner's hostility and dehumanizing language against me."

In a phone call with The Republic, Arpaio expressed confusion and said he was "not making any comments" before hanging up.

In an interview, Torgeson said the review from Arpaio was from a "fake account." Online, his company called the Google user a "bot."

"He is weaponizing things like Yelp and Google to harm a small business and to intimidate me," Torgeson said of Decuyper.

Torgeson said he rarely turns down business. Earlier this year, he refused to print signs that would have made a crass reference to a transgender candidate's genitalia, he said.

A person's gender is "none of my business," and the candidate deserves "basic decency," he said. "I don't want to be the guy who feels guilty because somebody decided to beat her up behind a bar somewhere."

Torgeson said the backlash from College Republicans United pales in comparison with what he might have received if he had printed the signs.

"I'm not gonna say I'm surrounded by Black people every day. For God's sakes, I live in Gilbert," he said. But "I don't judge people by race, creed, color, sex, nothing."