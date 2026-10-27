He predicted Nevada’s lawsuit would get tossed out because the state is claiming hypothetical future damages, not actual damages.

He also said the last thing Arizona should be doing is going to court, because as the junior-most water rights holder on the Colorado, the state shouldn't want its future river allocations decided by a judge. Burgum said Arizona should stick to the negotiating table instead.

Other Interior officials have also criticized the litigation, saying it won't put any more water back into the depleted river. The river has lost at least 20% of its average annual flow since 2000 due to drought and climate change.

But Kathryn Sorensen, an Arizona State University water researcher, countered, "I think litigation is going to determine who gets what little water there is left."

The federal law that authorized CAP's construction back in 1968 did give Arizona lower priority for river water than California during shortages. It says CAP must give up all its water during shortages before California gives up anything, although California has since agreed in interstate negotiations to give up some of its river water supply before CAP gives up all of its supply.

But Burman told the news conference that legally, "CAP is not a junior user to the Upper Basin and the compact delivery obligation must be met. CAP can’t be cut while the U.S. is illegally withholding millions of acre-feet in Upper Basin reservoirs."

Arizona has contributed more water savings than any other state to stabilize the river, Burman said.