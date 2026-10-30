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Hackers stole $6.3 billion from Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, in a theft that analysts blamed on North Korea and said could be the largest financial heist of all time.

Cryptocurrency prices fell on the news, while Binance halted withdrawals and said it would use company funds to cover the losses. Stablecoin issuers including El Salvador-based Tether and the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial froze about half of the stolen assets.

Binance is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Secret Service, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

"This was a complex attack, and we are doing all we can in coordination with law enforcement to resolve it," Binance said in a post on X.

The exchange said customer funds were safe and it was working with partners to freeze some of the affected assets, with about $3 billion located so far. It said earlier on Friday it expected to resume withdrawal services in the next 48 hours. It did not mention the status of the remaining $3.3 billion.

Binance said the company had set aside around $6.34 billion of company funds internally to cover the losses, without giving details about where the funds had come from. The company has a $1 billion bitcoin reserve fund designed to protect customer assets in the event of security breaches, according to its website. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said on X that the company owned SpaceX shares worth more than $1 billion.

The bulk of the heist unfolded in around 20 minutes beginning late on Thursday and bore similarities to previous large attacks blamed on North Korea, according to US blockchain analysis firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis.