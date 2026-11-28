"I look at them as my kids. That's seriously how I feel about them," said Ochotorena, the mother of six of her own.

And many customers return the love. As she drives around Greek Row on East Second Street, University Boulevard, Fourth Avenue and nearby areas, students regularly call out to her.

"You have no idea what you mean to the U of A," one passenger enthused.

Along the way, she's had six traffic tickets over five years, court records show. Three were dismissed, while one is ongoing, and she's fighting it in court.

Ochotorena does drive a lot of miles in a more vigorously policed area. She has put 77,000 miles on her Expedition in about two years, she said.

'It's an honor to Lyft with you'

We arrive at the DoubleTree by Hilton next to the Tucson Convention Center about 9 p.m. The passengers are not students or people going out late.

They are three tired flight attendants who came from Dallas earlier in the day and were sent to the wrong hotel. Confused and bemused by the flashing lights, the dollar bills and the driver vaping away, they throw their bags in the back row and climb in the second row of seats for a short drive to the Marriott University Park.

"I'm so glad you guys turned blue," Ochotorena says, launching into a political critique of President Trump that the flight attendants mostly ignore.

In fact, she launches into occasional social commentaries about how she would solve homelessness, how useless it is to call 911, how too many people are moving to Tucson, and her occasional conflicts with other drivers.