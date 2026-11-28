As the night wore on, Mama Bear settled into her routine.
She would pick up a group of University of Arizona students in her Ford Expedition, wait until they arranged themselves in the rows of seats, then ask what they were doing for Thanksgiving.
Most were going to their homes around Tucson, in the Phoenix area, in California or around the country. But if someone didn't have a plan and was staying in town, she'd tell them they could come to her house.
"I'm making three turkeys, a ham and all the sides," she repeatedly told the occasional rider without plans. "Get out your phone and open the contacts."
Then she would give them her phone number in a practiced rhythm, and a few students said they would be there.
It's the role Nicole Ochotorena likes to play among young U of A students. She got her nickname, she said, from a student who was so drunk that Ochotorena carried her to her room when she started driving about eight years ago.
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The Mama Bear moniker has stuck. Ochotorena, 49, cruises a small area around the university and downtown, often six nights a week, working overnight, accompanied by her small dog Jasmine. Occasionally, students will call out "I love you, Mama Bear" from the sidewalks. "I love you, baby," she'll call back.
Her specialty is taking students on short rides to and from bars, parties and events, the nights getting wilder as her customers get more intoxicated.
"They just go in this little circle," she said, vaping as she talks. "They really don't leave the circle."
Rotating green lights shine inside the vehicle, and the roof is covered in tacked-up dollar bills. The Expedition is stocked with everything that a young partier might need — water, snacks, Narcan, first aid supplies and, yes, vomit bags. Her passengers use them often late on drinking nights, Ochotorena said.
'I look at them as my kids'
Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft have changed the way many students, other young people and bar crawlers of all ages get around town to socialize. In that sense it's a great innovation, keeping people from driving impaired, often charging a moderate price if they rotate around that little U of A-area circle.
In Tucson we received painful lessons over the last two weeks in the dangers of young people driving out late, and of people driving impaired. Late on Nov. 14, three Salpointe High School students died when an 18-year-old driving a Dodge Challenger pushed the speed probably over 130 mph and hit a curb, leading to the car crashing and catching fire. That driver was not intoxicated, as originally suspected by detectives — just young.
Then on Nov. 19, a 29-year-old man driving drunk, according to a criminal complaint, smashed into a small car driven by a woman doing DoorDash deliveries with three children in the car. Three of the four of them died in an unspeakable tragedy. That driver, 29-year-old Huy Vinh Tai, has been accused of three counts of second-degree murder, among other felonies.
In either case, a responsible taxi or rideshare driver could have made all the difference.
A motivator for Ochotorena, she says, is that her brother was struck by a car when he was 9 years old, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury and lifelong difficulties.
Ochotorena's protective tendencies are on full display on the job. She frequently implores her passengers to "stay safe." She gives out her phone number freely and sometimes gives rides to students she's driven before on the basis of a call or text, rather than outreach through the app.
"I look at them as my kids. That's seriously how I feel about them," said Ochotorena, the mother of six of her own.
And many customers return the love. As she drives around Greek Row on East Second Street, University Boulevard, Fourth Avenue and nearby areas, students regularly call out to her.
"You have no idea what you mean to the U of A," one passenger enthused.
Along the way, she's had six traffic tickets over five years, court records show. Three were dismissed, while one is ongoing, and she's fighting it in court.
Ochotorena does drive a lot of miles in a more vigorously policed area. She has put 77,000 miles on her Expedition in about two years, she said.
'It's an honor to Lyft with you'
We arrive at the DoubleTree by Hilton next to the Tucson Convention Center about 9 p.m. The passengers are not students or people going out late.
They are three tired flight attendants who came from Dallas earlier in the day and were sent to the wrong hotel. Confused and bemused by the flashing lights, the dollar bills and the driver vaping away, they throw their bags in the back row and climb in the second row of seats for a short drive to the Marriott University Park.
"I'm so glad you guys turned blue," Ochotorena says, launching into a political critique of President Trump that the flight attendants mostly ignore.
In fact, she launches into occasional social commentaries about how she would solve homelessness, how useless it is to call 911, how too many people are moving to Tucson, and her occasional conflicts with other drivers.
Ochotorena's not opposed to drinking alcohol. In fact, attached to many of the dollar bills on her roof are unneeded fake IDs. Customers pin them up after they turn 21.
She told me she wishes some of the students would experience getting drunk at their homes before arriving to campus as freshmen, so they wouldn't have such rotten experiences on their own at college.
"Mama Bear, can I hit your vape," one young male passenger asks. She passes it back.
The overriding point is just to get people where they're going safely.
This night, the big party is at Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity near Banner UMC hospital. She counsels one group of young men against trying to sneak in from the roof of the apartments next door and tells others to call her when they want to leave the party.
Passenger Sophia Casino, 21, tells Mama Bear, "It's an honor to Lyft with you."
Contact columnist Tim Steller at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Bluesky: @timsteller.bsky.social