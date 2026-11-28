“It is absolutely attainable and sustainable,” he said.

The lender’s hesitancy is because LFP manufacturing has not been done at this scale in the U.S., and their scrutiny should build public confidence, Kern said.

“It makes us better for having worked through hard questions,” he said.

What will ABF produce?

LFP batteries are mainly used in energy storage and electric vehicles, said Drew Tyger, a Tucson resident who sells equipment to other battery manufacturers and is familiar with the industry.

The type of batteries ABF wants to produce will contain iron and phosphorus instead of cobalt and manganese, Tyger said. Companies can avoid the human rights concerns and environmental risks associated with these minerals, with only slight compromises on capacity.

“You can't store as much energy in it, but it's still good and it's cheaper,” Tyger said.

Kem said the iron and phosphorus combination is also safer than other batteries, because it has a higher burn temperature.

The final battery cells look similar to a desktop computer, and are stacked horizontally in cabinet-like structures when used to store energy, said Supervisor Matt Heinz, who represents the project area. Tucson Electric Power’s Roadrunner Reserve facility stores energy using this technology, as a local example.

As large-scale infrastructure continues to face scrutiny in Pima County, Heinz and Kem said battery manufacturing is less-resource intensive than similar projects like data centers and chip manufacturing plants.