“From day one, DHS has remained singularly focused on removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the United States and is always evaluating the best methods to do so," DHS said. "These heinous criminals, once arrested, should be removed at lightning speed, not housed on American soil at the taxpayer’s expense. DHS is moving swiftly to utilize EXISTING detention space with our state and county partners.”

Amy Fischer of Amnesty International USA said the failure of the warehouse initiative reflects two problems: ICE has never been good at planning and budgeting, and the agency is now so flush with cash it can afford to waste money. But she said ICE also appears to have miscalculated public support for mass detentions. Amnesty International has called to abolish ICE, arguing the agency is beyond reform.

"They bought up a bunch of facilities without a real plan and then when the rubber hit the road, it was harder than they anticipated,” said Fischer, the nonprofit’s director of refugee and migrant rights. “But because they have so much money they were just willing to take the loss and move on."

While ICE has largely backed away from its warehouse project, it continues to expand detention capacity by using existing and more traditional detention sites. Its number of detention facilities has more than doubled since the beginning of Trump’s second presidential term, from 134 to 272, according to the GAO report.

As of July, there were nearly 66,000 people in immigration detention, up 66% from January of 2025, when Trump returned to the White House, according to a USA TODAY analysis of the most recent federal data. DHS plans to increase daily detention capacity to at least 100,000 beds, according to the GAO report.