“Interestingly enough, the McCains picked Martha McSally twice and she lost both our Senate Seats,” Bowyer said.

That’s when the McCains took the gloves off.

Meghan McCain said she had been “inundated” with media requests to talk about Arizona and Turning Point, but she had declined out of respect for Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and the late Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in 2025.

“I don’t know why, particularly in this moment when we should all be reflecting and working together, Turning Point wants to make an enemy of me and my family,” Meghan McCain said. “But so be it.”

Who recruited McSally to run for the US Senate?

Bowyer blamed the McCains for Martha McSally running for Senate, a retelling that some Arizona Republicans say is inaccurate.

Jack McCain, McCain's son, even made his X account public to dispute Bowyer’s account of what happened. He accused Bowyer of “blame shifting” and said Turning Point has been “a near guarantor of republican losses across the board.”

“Even if you are going to hold up McSally as who the ‘McCains’ picked (get your facts right, guy), pointing to a single election in the absolute sundering that has been TPUSA’s story in AZ is just you trying to keep donations incoming. Your K/D ratio is not something I’d advertise,” Jack McCain said, using a popular gaming term that is short for "Kill/Death ratio."