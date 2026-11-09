In the name of border security, the law allows the Department of Homeland Security secretary to waive dozens of laws that were designed to prevent the kind of desecration CBP has been committing in the borderlands, said David Martínez, professor of American Indian and trans-border studies at Arizona State University.

"I think everything goes back to the 2005 Real ID Act. There was that provision in there that basically gave the federal government carte blanche to waive everything," he said. And the Trump administration has been treating the Arizona borderlands as if it's a war zone, he said.

"The Trump administration has been operating on the basis that we're confronting a national emergency," Martínez said. "It's put the nation on a war footing. The thinking when you're going to war is that sacrifices have to be made. Unfortunately, it's Indigenous people like the Tohono O'odham who seem to be making most of the sacrifice."

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Arizona, called the latest incident "an outrage" and called for an end to the waiver authority, in an emailed statement Thursday.

"For months, Tribal leaders and elders have warned DHS about the devastating consequences of bulldozing through their ancestral lands, beginning with the destruction of the Las Playas Intaglio. For months, those warnings have fallen on deaf ears. Now, we are seeing exactly what they feared: sacred sites destroyed and burial grounds desecrated," she said.

Grijalva said she plans to introduce legislation to put an end to the waiver power.