Instead of being days away from returning to the U.S. — where Soliman still faced the possibility of being re-detained and eventually removed to a different third country — Soliman now must await the result of oral arguments on the merits of the government's stay motion and its appeal of Hinderaker's order.

Oral arguments are set for January 2027, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' order said.

Outside Hinderaker's courtroom Monday afternoon, Soliman's legal team was devastated.

"This is exactly what the government wanted, and they stalled for weeks in order to create this outcome," said one of his attorneys, Dana Camilleri of Tucson law firm Green Evans-Schroeder, after the hearing. Camilleri had a Tuesday flight booked to Morocco, where she'd planned to meet Soliman and accompany him on the final leg of his journey to Washington, D.C.

Camilleri said they'll find a way to get word to Soliman, who grew up in Phoenix after his family fled Egypt when he was 4, about the last-minute cancellation.

"I feel sick even contemplating that," Camilleri said. "Thirty-six hours before he was going to be rescued, we have to tell him that he has to wait until at least January. We're deeply devastated, and disappointed."

By the January hearing, Soliman will have been imprisoned without cause at a decommissioned hotel in Equatorial Guinea, despite not being charged with any crime there, for nearly nine months.

Soliman, who has no ties to Equatorial Guinea, has been held incommunicado for weeks, since armed men at the hotel confiscated his and others' phones to prevent communication with lawyers and journalists.