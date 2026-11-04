In the wake of the vote, many Israeli media outlets noted that the outcome of the midterms reflected, in part, what appeared to be little appetite for prolonged war in the Middle East. The U.S. has supported Israel in the Iran war and, indirectly, half a dozen other fronts from Lebanon to Yemen where Israel is engaged in kinetic warfare.

Hady Amr, a Middle East and North Africa fellow at Chatham House, a London think tank, said the Democrats' control of Congress could mean their committees will hold hearings on settlement expansion and violence in the occupied West Bank, scrutinize U.S. arms sales to Israel, demand administration briefings and use appropriations to press the White House. But Trump's policy toward Israel and Palestinians not be "transformed," he said.

A potential black swan after a blue wave

When the U.S. launched a mission in January to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and brought him to New York to face various charges including alleged torture and drug-trafficking, it followed a steady buildup of U.S. forces near Venezuela, heated rhetoric and U.S. strikes against alleged drug trafficking boats.

But the action still surprised the world.

For different reasons, Trump and his hawkish — when it comes to Cuba — Secretary of State Marco Rubio may catch the world off-guard again as they continue to threaten an island that sits 90 miles off the Florida coast: Cuba.

Since the start of the year, the United States has imposed an oil embargo that has brought it to the brink of humanitarian collapse. For months, Trump and Rubio have spoken about how they want to see political and economic change on the communist-run island. Trump has referenced a potential "friendly takeover." But the Pentagon has also drawn up military plans for different scenarios involving Cuba. One of them is a Maduro-style snatch of Cuba's leaders.