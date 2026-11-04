Over at Ciscomani’s watch party, energy dwindled by about 9:30 p.m. The congressman stayed out in the crowd, taking pictures with supporters even as members of his office staff were seen looking at their phones and shaking their heads. Attendees helped themselves to free campaign T-shirts and desserts on their way out.

At 8 p.m., the first round of results dropped as the two-term Congressman was telling a crowd of about 100 friends, family and campaign staff that early results might not paint the whole picture.

“It’s gonna take a few days probably for this to get called. So tonight, after we’re done here, it’s all party from here on out. We’re gonna celebrate the amazing journey that we had ….Through good polls and bad polls, you’ve always been with us, steadfast, never doubting,” he told the crowd.

Earlier in the evening, Ciscomani supporter Pam Urrie said she was afraid of socialism if Democrats successfully delivered a “blue wave,” as many polls were suggesting.

“That’s not what the United States of America is about, right?” she said.

Outside spending in the highly competitive district topped $13 million for each candidate, according to OpenSecrets. In mid-October, Cisomani received a last-minute funding boost of over $500,000 from billionaire and ex-DOGE leader Elon Musk, which the Mendoza campaign criticized.

Of Musk’s influence on the race, Urrie said billionaires are creating jobs and inventing technology that’s saving lives.

“He's a billionaire. Why is that bad? I don't understand. I think it's a good thing,” she said.