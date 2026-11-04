Democratic challenger JoAnna Mendoza held a promising lead over Rep. Juan Ciscomani early Wednesday, as Dems celebrated victories across Arizona and the country.
Mendoza held 53% of the vote to Ciscomani’s 45% with about 85% of votes counted, early election results showed.
The Democrat from rural Eloy walked on stage at the Sonoran Ballroom at Tucson's Westward Look Wyndham to ACDC’s “Thunderstruck” at 9:07 Tuesday night, about an hour after initial results dropped.
Mendoza framed her projected win as a collective achievement, saying, “We did it together.”
“Thank you very much Arizona, muchisimas gracias,” Mendoza told the packed room. “I’ve talked about this campaign not being about just me, but about us collectively as a community, as a district, as Americans, as Arizonans coming together.”
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Mendoza and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC, the national campaign for the party, declared an early victory after the first results dropped, though the race remained uncalled late into the night on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at a quarter till 10 p.m., Mendoza said her focus would now turn from campaigning to delivering for constituents.
“The real work begins,” she said. She named economic relief, access to health care and combating corruption as early priorities. Mendoza, dressed in a purple blouse, also pledged to represent voters who had backed other candidates.
“For those of you who did not vote for me, it does not matter because I will represent you in Congress well, and I’ll earn your trust,” she said.
Most ballots counted on Election Day represent early ballots received through about midday Tuesday, according to the Pima County Elections Department. Democrats are historically more likely to vote early, while Republicans tend to vote on Election Day, meaning Mendoza’s lead may shrink as more ballots from in-person voting are counted over the coming days.
Over at Ciscomani’s watch party, energy dwindled by about 9:30 p.m. The congressman stayed out in the crowd, taking pictures with supporters even as members of his office staff were seen looking at their phones and shaking their heads. Attendees helped themselves to free campaign T-shirts and desserts on their way out.
At 8 p.m., the first round of results dropped as the two-term Congressman was telling a crowd of about 100 friends, family and campaign staff that early results might not paint the whole picture.
“It’s gonna take a few days probably for this to get called. So tonight, after we’re done here, it’s all party from here on out. We’re gonna celebrate the amazing journey that we had ….Through good polls and bad polls, you’ve always been with us, steadfast, never doubting,” he told the crowd.
Earlier in the evening, Ciscomani supporter Pam Urrie said she was afraid of socialism if Democrats successfully delivered a “blue wave,” as many polls were suggesting.
“That’s not what the United States of America is about, right?” she said.
Outside spending in the highly competitive district topped $13 million for each candidate, according to OpenSecrets. In mid-October, Cisomani received a last-minute funding boost of over $500,000 from billionaire and ex-DOGE leader Elon Musk, which the Mendoza campaign criticized.
Of Musk’s influence on the race, Urrie said billionaires are creating jobs and inventing technology that’s saving lives.
“He's a billionaire. Why is that bad? I don't understand. I think it's a good thing,” she said.
As Ciscomani spoke to a crowd of reporters earlier in the evening, he said Congressional District 6 is unique.
“It has survived the swings of the rest of the country before because we localize every single issue. The people know us here, they know what we’ve done. We’re proud of our record,” he said.
The Ciscomani and Mendoza matchup represented either an endorsement or a rejection of the Trump Administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act that shaped much of Trump’s first two years of his second term. Ciscomani’s campaign messaging argued the OBBBA put more money in voters' pockets with lower taxes, no taxes on tips, and by eliminating fraud from government programs.
This was Mendoza’s first run for federal office, having only run one unsuccessful race for a State Senate seat in 2020. She relied on her lengthy military career in her campaign messaging and positioned herself as a solidly moderate Democrat, especially on border policy.
Tuesday night, she said border security would be a priority. Effective border management requires rebuilding ties with Mexico and investing in technology.
“Right now, this administration has ruined our relationship with one of our oldest leaders and trading partners, Mexico,” she said. “It’s really hard to secure the border when you have no relationship with your neighbor, right? And so I think it’s going to be important to rebuild that first and foremost.”
Tucsonan Jeff Maltzman said he attended JoAnna Mendoza’s election watch party because he felt “energized” for Democrats across the country Tuesday night.
“It’s time that we defend our democracy and it’s time to show President Trump what we’re thinking,” he said.
Shortly after Mendoza took an early lead in the District 6 race, he said he “doesn’t want to get too excited” this early in the night.
“I’ve made that mistake before where you get excited. This district in particular tends to be really, really tight,” he said. “I am absolutely happy to hear that she’s leading so far, it’s very positive, but I don’t want to get my hopes up too much.”
Hannah Cree covers local government and politics for the Star. Reach her at hcree@tucson.com.