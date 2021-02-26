Arizona's top health official: 3rd vaccine a 'game changer'

And then there’s the fact that the storage requirements are less stringent than those subzero requirements for Pfizer and Moderna, with results saying it could remain stable in a refrigerator for months.

“This would be a great thing for doing mobile vaccination, especially out in rural communities,” she said. “You only have to go once and they are considered a completed dose.”

All this comes as the health department shows that about 1.16 million people have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose regimen. That comes out to close to 16% of Arizona’s population.

Out of that, nearly 500,000 are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As far as when everyone else will get vaccinated, that is more complex.

The first issue is supply.

By the end of the current week, Christ said the state hopes to have received close to 1.96 million doses of vaccine. That includes what appears to be a big spike in Pfizer doses, having gone from about 86,000 a week before the middle of February to close to 130,000 now.

But there’s less there than meets the eye.