Ducey: "Summer camp" plan to differ from traditional summer school

Ducey emphasized, though, it will be free, with the state using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to pick up the tab.

"What we want to do is make this easily accessible for families and for young people," he said. "We also want to encourage everyone that needs it to be there."

In fact, Ducey aides said, the plan is to provide transportation as well as lunch for what are programs that are expected to be the same length as a standard school day.

At the heart of the problem, the governor said, is that K-12 education has been affected and interrupted because of COVID-19.

"It's been during the pandemic that we've seen real issues around academics and other things that have happened, including mental health and counseling and other issues that need to be addressed," Ducey said Wednesday.

Some of that was directly related to the fact that Ducey himself closed schools throughout the state for months early in the pandemic. While there is no longer any statewide closure order, there have been decisions since then by individual school boards to go to remote learning for periods of time after COVID breakouts.

And the governor believes a lot has been lost in the interim.