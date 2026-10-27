A woman who was found in Mexico was misidentified as missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman, authorities said Tuesday.
U.S. authorities confirmed that the person who was found by authorities in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, was not Feinman, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Oct. 27, in a social media post.
"I am forever grateful for all of the public that has diligently tried to help identify and locate my sister," Shayna Feinman's sister, Kara, said. "It is challenging to go through, but unfortunately, this isn't the first time the public thought they found my sister."
Shayna Feinman disappeared more than two years ago while going to a friend's place in Yavapai County. She has been missing and presumed dead ever since.
On Oct. 24, the Tijuana Municipal Security and Protection Service reported they found a woman in the Encino neighborhood of Tijuana. They identified her as Shayna Feinman.
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It was unknown how or why the Mexican authorities identified the woman officers found as Shayna Feinman.
"This caused so much confusion, and honestly led to some really unkind and insensitive people choosing hurtful actions over understanding, empathy and kindness," Kara Feinman said.
Feinman was reported missing nine days after she left her home. Feinman's vehicle, a wallet and ID were found by a neighbor not far from the property where she and her boyfriend were staying near Seligman, Arizona.
Seligman is in northwest Arizona, about 75 miles west of Flagstaff.
Two people were arrested in connection with her presumed death in 2024, including her boyfriend, Cavett Richards. The other man, William DalCerro, now 60, has been in prison since 2025 on unrelated weapons charges.
Richards was not found in a search of inmate records or Yavapai County jail records.
In May 2026, Yavapai Silent Witness offered a $20,000 reward for information regarding Feinman's disappearance as officials renewed the search for her since they had not found her body. Yavapai County said that the reward is still applicable.