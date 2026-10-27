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A woman who was found in Mexico was misidentified as missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman, authorities said Tuesday.

U.S. authorities confirmed that the person who was found by authorities in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, was not Feinman, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Oct. 27, in a social media post.

"I am forever grateful for all of the public that has diligently tried to help identify and locate my sister," Shayna Feinman's sister, Kara, said. "It is challenging to go through, but unfortunately, this isn't the first time the public thought they found my sister."

Shayna Feinman disappeared more than two years ago while going to a friend's place in Yavapai County. She has been missing and presumed dead ever since.

On Oct. 24, the Tijuana Municipal Security and Protection Service reported they found a woman in the Encino neighborhood of Tijuana. They identified her as Shayna Feinman.

It was unknown how or why the Mexican authorities identified the woman officers found as Shayna Feinman.

"This caused so much confusion, and honestly led to some really unkind and insensitive people choosing hurtful actions over understanding, empathy and kindness," Kara Feinman said.

Feinman was reported missing nine days after she left her home. Feinman's vehicle, a wallet and ID were found by a neighbor not far from the property where she and her boyfriend were staying near Seligman, Arizona.

Seligman is in northwest Arizona, about 75 miles west of Flagstaff.