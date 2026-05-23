In 2023, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the decision to withdraw more than 336,400 acres of public land within a 10-mile radius around Chaco Culture National Historical Park from new oil and gas leasing and mining claims for 20 years. Haaland said the buffer zone was created following “significant consultation” with tribes and noted the withdrawal applies only to public lands and federally owned minerals, not to minerals owned by private, state or tribal entities.

It also does not affect valid existing leases. Production from existing wells could continue, additional wells could be drilled on existing leases and Navajo Nation allottees can continue to lease their minerals.

During the recent BLM consultation, Navajo Nation leaders said cultural resources are already protected through existing tribal and federal laws, including the Navajo Nation Cultural Resource Protection Act, the National Historic Preservation Act and other federal protections. They also said Navajo families in the area rely on these lands for their livelihood and should not be left out of decisions that directly impact them.

The BLM is currently reviewing three alternatives: no action, a five-mile buffer or removal of the 10-mile buffer. A draft environmental assessment is expected to be released for a 14-day public comment period before the decision package moves forward.

Tribes say Chaco is a vital cultural link

Even with Nygren's claim that Navajo Nation has protected Chaco, the All Pueblo Council of Governors said Pueblo and Hopi people have sustained it for more than a thousand years, and it "remains an ancestral homeland and place of ongoing cultural and ceremonial importance for many Pueblo and tribal nations today."