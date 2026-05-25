What do you get when you combine a killer wasp with a tarantula hunter? You get the tarantula hawk.
Now, these insects are not a hybrid of a tarantula and a hawk, they are giant spider wasps known for hunting tarantulas. They are easy to recognize because of their metallic blue-black bodies and bright orange or rust-colored wings.
Unlike the low-to-the-ground tarantula, tarantula hawks are powerful fliers and can grow nearly 2 inches long, making them one of the largest wasps in North America.
The relationship between the creatures is what actually makes them famous, as female tarantula hawks sting and paralyze tarantulas before laying an egg on the spider.
While tarantulas rely on camouflage and strength, tarantula hawks rely on speed, flight and one of the most painful stings in the insect world.
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Here’s everything to know about tarantula hawks.
How aggressive are tarantula hawks?
Tarantula hawks are not aggressive toward humans. We talked to Grey Gustafson, an assistant professor from the Department of Biological Sciences and curator of the arthropod collection at Northern Arizona University. Gustafson explained that they are known for their potent sting, which they use primarily to paralyze tarantulas.
“When I have seen them, they are primarily flying about in search of tarantulas. Their flight is impressively loud, almost like a mini helicopter,” Gustafson said.
In general, tarantula hawks are more interested in their prey than in humans. If you encounter one, it's best to avoid disturbing it. They tend to be solitary and not particularly aggressive unless provoked.
What happens if you got stung by a tarantula hawk?
Depending on the person, getting stung by a tarantula hawk results in intense, burning pain that can last for several hours, along with swelling and redness at the sting site.
“You’re in for a world of hurt,” Gustafson said.
While the sting is not usually life-threatening, it can cause a severe allergic reaction in some people. Clean the area, apply a cold pack and use over-the-counter pain relievers and antihistamines as needed for first aid. Monitor your condition and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or you experience a severe allergic reaction.
Gustafson mentions that Justin O. Schmidt, known for creating the Schmidt Sting Pain Index, ranked the tarantula hawk's sting at the highest level, 4, describing it as "blinding, fierce, shockingly electric," similar to the sensation of a running hair dryer being dropped into a bubble bath.
Where do tarantula hawks live in the US?
Tarantula hawks are mainly found in the southwestern United States, especially in hot, dry desert regions. They are commonly seen in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Nevada and parts of California and Utah.
Do we have tarantula hawks in Arizona?
Yes, tarantula hawks are very common in Arizona, especially in desert areas during the warmer months and monsoon season.
What attracts tarantula hawks?
Tarantula hawks are attracted to environments where they can find tarantulas, their primary prey. They prefer open, sunny areas such as deserts, grasslands, and scrublands, where tarantulas are more common. Additionally, they are drawn to places with sparse vegetation, rocks or burrows, which provide potential nesting sites.
“Adults feed on flower nectar and so they are attracted to flowers similar to other wasps and bees. Pepsis are particularly fond of milkweed, like the desert milkweed, and like bees, serve as pollinators of this and other flowering plants,” Gustafson said.