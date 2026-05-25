What happens if you got stung by a tarantula hawk?

Depending on the person, getting stung by a tarantula hawk results in intense, burning pain that can last for several hours, along with swelling and redness at the sting site.

“You’re in for a world of hurt,” Gustafson said.

While the sting is not usually life-threatening, it can cause a severe allergic reaction in some people. Clean the area, apply a cold pack and use over-the-counter pain relievers and antihistamines as needed for first aid. Monitor your condition and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or you experience a severe allergic reaction.

Gustafson mentions that Justin O. Schmidt, known for creating the Schmidt Sting Pain Index, ranked the tarantula hawk's sting at the highest level, 4, describing it as "blinding, fierce, shockingly electric," similar to the sensation of a running hair dryer being dropped into a bubble bath.

Where do tarantula hawks live in the US?

Tarantula hawks are mainly found in the southwestern United States, especially in hot, dry desert regions. They are commonly seen in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Nevada and parts of California and Utah.

Do we have tarantula hawks in Arizona?

Yes, tarantula hawks are very common in Arizona, especially in desert areas during the warmer months and monsoon season.

What attracts tarantula hawks?