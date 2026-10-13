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TOLLESON — Tolleson, a West Valley city in the Phoenix area of a little over 7,500 people, could one day host Summer Olympic trials.

The city is nearing completion on a public pool and aquatic center.

The pool will feature a variety of amenities, including a nearly 26-foot waterslide, the largest lazy river in Arizona, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool, said Randy Babchuk, parks, recreation, and aquatics director for the city of Tolleson.

The city is exploring using the pool for Special Olympics events and is in talks with the International Olympic Committee about using the pool for Summer Olympic trials, Babchuk said.

Nearby Tolleson High School will use the competitive pool for the school's swim team, which had been using a pool in Avondale for the past eight years.

Work on the pool is expected to wrap up by January 2027. The pool is expected to open that spring.

Work also continues on a retail area next to the aquatic center. It will feature four retail spaces for rent.

Former Tolleson Mayor Anna Tovar campaigned for bonds to help pay for the aquatic center, Babchuk said.

In 2020, Tolleson residents approved a bond of $21 million to help pay for the construction of the aquatic center, Babchuk said. The park will cost $36.8 million.

The rest of the pool's funding will come from the city's discretionary funds, about $15.8 million. The pool also received a $1 million donation from JBS USA, a Brazilian cattle company that backed another company's purchase of Hickman's Family Farms in 2025.