Prefer us on Google Learn More

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs says her reelection and the historic legislative victories for Democrats are a mandate to pursue policies her party has been trying to enact for decades.

"For four years, too much of our energy went into stopping bad bills,'' the Democratic governor said at a rally Tuesday at the Capitol organized by her reelection campaign. "Now, we get to pass good ones.''

Hobbs said there is a reason voters not only put her back in office but also provided Democratic majorities in both the Arizona House and Senate for the first time in six decades.

"We were given it so that we could deliver,'' she said. "And families across the state will hold us accountable if we don't do just that.''

Hobbs would not respond to a question of whether the Nov. 3 election results were less an endorsement by Arizona voters of Democrats and their ideas and more a mirror of what occurred in dozens of states across the country. Historic losses by Republicans up and down ballots were attributed to a wholesale rejection of Republican President Donald Trump and his policies that led to war in Iran, higher gasoline prices and tariffs that made many goods less affordable.

Hobbs was not alone among Democrats in her argument that the results here show voters want what Democratic candidates offered.