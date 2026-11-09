"In the meantime, my caucus needs to focus on communicating our positive messages, communicating (Democratic) bills that we disagree and we think the people disagree with, to the voters — and just otherwise being civil,'' he said.

To that end, Kavanagh agreed to create a new post of deputy assistant minority leader for communications, something separate from the press aide the GOP already has, paid through taxpayer funds. He named Sen. Mark Finchem of Prescott to that post.

"Finchem was interested in messaging to voters,'' Kavanagh said. "And I wanted to give him an opportunity to devote himself to that.''

Kavanagh rejected any notion that Finchem, who has had an often-contentious relationship with the media, was not a good choice to be the one in charge of crafting GOP messaging.

Finchem did not return messages seeking information on what he intends to do in his new role.

Messaging may be the only tool that Senate Republicans have.

"We can't stop legislation,'' Kavanagh said. "We can point out to the voters that the legislation is bad and that's the reason not to reelect Democrats. But, other than that, our only other real legislative input will be on nonpartisan bills where the votes are close,'' in which proponents may need a few Republicans to get the necessary 16 votes for approval.

Kavanagh contends Republicans should remain faithful to the things that previously got them elected, before the Nov. 3 wholesale rejection of GOP candidates from Congress on down to minor local offices.