He then walked into the home and grabbed a “22 pistol,” as described in court documents.

Scott Brunson then chased the dog around the home, court documents said.

Taylor Brunson placed herself between the dog and her husband, who then pushed her aside, documents described.

She told police, “If I laid on the dog to protect her, he would have shot me and the dog.”

She told the kids to run, and after she was pushed aside, she ran after them into the bedroom, she said.

Taylor Brunson heard a single gunshot and her dog whimpering, she told police.

About four or five more gunshots were heard back-to-back, court documents said. After a moment of silence, she ran out with the children, saw her other 11-year-old dog, Zoe, shaking in the hallway and ran outside to call 911, Taylor Brunson said.

Goodyear officers arrived at the home and set up a perimeter, according to documents. Scott Brunson surrendered and was arrested.

During a protective sweep of the home, officers saw the dog dead on the floor in the kitchen surrounded by “several spent casings,” documents said.

A judge ordered Scott Brunson to be released on his own recognizance and he is due back in court on Nov. 9, court records show.

Since the shooting, Taylor Brunson was granted an order of protection and plans to get her and her son into counseling, she said.

She has hired an attorney to begin divorce proceedings and spoke with a realtor to sell the home.