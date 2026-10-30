A Goodyear man was arrested after he shot his wife’s dog while two children were in the home, police said.
Scott Brunson, 41, faced one count each of disorderly conduct with a weapon, discharging a firearm in a city limit and animal cruelty, court records show.
His wife, Taylor Brunson, said Oct. 24 was a normal Saturday that turned into a terrifying scene. She saw her husband of two years go into an “instant rage,” something she hadn’t witnessed before, she said.
Scott Brunson said he was “protecting his family” that day and declined to further comment.
The couple planned to clean out their garage while her 7-year-old son from a previous relationship had a playdate with a friend, according to Taylor Brunson.
After the boys were playing outside, she made them lunch and their two dogs were inside as well, she said.
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She said her 8-year-old dog Lucy was “not an aggressive dog, but she is a nervous dog.”
While the kids were running around, Lucy “nipped at the little boy's bottom when he ran past her,” Taylor Brunson said.
Her son ran to the garage where she and Scott Brunson were and told them Lucy had bitten his friend, she said.
The friend was crying, but Taylor Brunson said there was no mark, no redness or bleeding on the child.
She didn’t condone her dog’s behavior but said it didn’t warrant her husband’s reaction.
Taylor Brunson said her husband told her he was going to kill her dog. She also stated he never liked her pets and used that moment as an excuse to “get rid of her."
He then walked into the home and grabbed a “22 pistol,” as described in court documents.
Scott Brunson then chased the dog around the home, court documents said.
Taylor Brunson placed herself between the dog and her husband, who then pushed her aside, documents described.
She told police, “If I laid on the dog to protect her, he would have shot me and the dog.”
She told the kids to run, and after she was pushed aside, she ran after them into the bedroom, she said.
Taylor Brunson heard a single gunshot and her dog whimpering, she told police.
About four or five more gunshots were heard back-to-back, court documents said. After a moment of silence, she ran out with the children, saw her other 11-year-old dog, Zoe, shaking in the hallway and ran outside to call 911, Taylor Brunson said.
Goodyear officers arrived at the home and set up a perimeter, according to documents. Scott Brunson surrendered and was arrested.
During a protective sweep of the home, officers saw the dog dead on the floor in the kitchen surrounded by “several spent casings,” documents said.
A judge ordered Scott Brunson to be released on his own recognizance and he is due back in court on Nov. 9, court records show.
Since the shooting, Taylor Brunson was granted an order of protection and plans to get her and her son into counseling, she said.
She has hired an attorney to begin divorce proceedings and spoke with a realtor to sell the home.
Taylor Brunson said that day is something she’ll “never unsee” and that it was unforgivable. They could have taken Lucy to a shelter or rehomed her instead of shooting her, she said.
“When you’re married to someone, your husband’s supposed to be your protector, and in that moment, he was our enemy. He was our scary situation,” she said.