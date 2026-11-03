A woman who faces the death penalty if she’s convicted of murdering her young daughter before dumping her corpse in a trash bin could avoid the needle due to a low IQ.
Sophia Simmons, now 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a caller from New York notified Phoenix police on Dec. 25, 2023, that Simmons had dumped her daughter’s body in a trash bin near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road.
Simmons had told the caller that she had beaten her daughter and “went too far” as her daughter was no longer breathing when Simmons returned home, court documents said.
The caller, who had known Simmons since the early 2000s, told police that Simmons said she placed the girl's body in a trash can five days after the fatal beating, according to court records.
Officers had found the body of a girl estimated to be between the ages of 5 and 7 inside a plastic storage tote on Dec. 24, 2023, documents said.
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Phoenix police arrested and booked Simmons into jail, where she remains incarcerated on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Maricopa County prosecutors filed a motion seeking the death penalty against Simmons in May 2024, citing previous felony child abuse convictions, the offense being particularly heinous and cruel, and the victim being under the age of 15 as aggravating factors.
Mother’s mental acuity cited
But Simmons’ attorneys noticed she appeared to have mental deficits that warranted further investigation into whether she qualified as being intellectually disabled. Although she initially had two Rule 11 hearings scheduled to determine whether she was mentally unfit for trial, Simmons' attorneys instead opted to investigate whether she had a low IQ.
Arizona law forbids the death penalty for those deemed by the court to have an intellectual disability. Those convicted of murder are instead sentenced to natural life in prison.
Those the court determines to have an IQ of 65 or lower are presumed to have an intellectual disability, though prosecutors can offer a rebuttal to that presumption under Arizona law.
Defendants with an IQ of 70 or lower can still prove they have an intellectual disability by “clear and convincing” evidence as well.
Someone who scored above a 70 on all of their IQ tests cannot have the threat of a death sentence dismissed based on intellectual disability. However, they can still present evidence of it as a mitigating factor during the penalty phase of sentencing.
Intellectual disability evaluations complex
However, determining whether a defendant is intellectually disabled from a legal standpoint is lengthy and complex.
It begins with a psychological expert prescreening the defendant to determine whether their IQ is below 75.
Simmons scored a 60 on her first test in November 2024, after which the court ordered a prescreening evaluation, according to court records. Simmons was tested again in June 2025 by a different expert and scored a 53.
Simmons’ defense attorneys and county prosecutors each submitted three expert candidates before the court appointed one expert from each party in September 2025 to evaluate her while reviewing health records and other documents.
But certain obstacles appear to have stymied those evaluations, according to a status report Simmons’ attorneys filed roughly a year later.
“Sophia’s mental illness and associated symptoms are complex and have created challenges in the evaluation process, as well as the case investigation,” the Sept. 24 filing stated. “The relative isolation in custody, poor nourishment, medication adjustments and interactions with others have exacerbated her symptoms at times.”
Documents note poverty, homelessness and domestic violence
Simmons’ mental and psychological issues are often seen in those who suffered extensive trauma, according to the report.
“During her developmental period, she was raised in lower-income neighborhoods, her family endured financial and housing insecurity, and she attended nine different schools,” the filing said.
Simmons was also sexually abused by a family member and was later impregnated by someone else while she was a teenager, according to the filing. She attended a special school program for pregnant teens with high needs after she was kicked out of her family home, the report said.
Poverty, homelessness and domestic violence followed Simmons into adulthood.
“Her social history reflects a young mother who was regularly overwhelmed and whose mental health needs were often high,” the report said. “There were times when she sought help from mental health professionals, but she never maintained consistent care and treatment.”
Simmons was prescribed an antipsychotic and mood stabilizer following her latest arrest, though finding the right medications and dosages has been a challenge, according to the report.
Despite those obstacles, the experts are scheduled to evaluate Simmons between November and January 2027, when a series of evidentiary hearings are scheduled to take place to review their findings.