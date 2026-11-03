Arizona law forbids the death penalty for those deemed by the court to have an intellectual disability. Those convicted of murder are instead sentenced to natural life in prison.

Those the court determines to have an IQ of 65 or lower are presumed to have an intellectual disability, though prosecutors can offer a rebuttal to that presumption under Arizona law.

Defendants with an IQ of 70 or lower can still prove they have an intellectual disability by “clear and convincing” evidence as well.

Someone who scored above a 70 on all of their IQ tests cannot have the threat of a death sentence dismissed based on intellectual disability. However, they can still present evidence of it as a mitigating factor during the penalty phase of sentencing.

Intellectual disability evaluations complex

However, determining whether a defendant is intellectually disabled from a legal standpoint is lengthy and complex.

It begins with a psychological expert prescreening the defendant to determine whether their IQ is below 75.

Simmons scored a 60 on her first test in November 2024, after which the court ordered a prescreening evaluation, according to court records. Simmons was tested again in June 2025 by a different expert and scored a 53.

Simmons’ defense attorneys and county prosecutors each submitted three expert candidates before the court appointed one expert from each party in September 2025 to evaluate her while reviewing health records and other documents.