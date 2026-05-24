While the statement released by USCIS framed the memo as a major shift in policy requiring virtually all immigrants applying for green cards to return to their home countries to apply, the memo does not actually state that, Burns said.

The Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1952 clearly established that immigrants in the United States who are eligible to apply for green cards can do so without having to return to their home countries, Burns said.

Yasser Sanchez, a Mesa immigration lawyer, also said he believes the memo attempts to supersede decades-old federal immigration law by telling immigrants eligible for green cards they must return to their home countries to apply.

For example, under the memo, a person who enters with a visa, overstays, and then marries a U.S. citizen would have to return to their home country to apply for a green card.

"But that has nothing to do with what Congress passed with the Immigration and Naturalization Act, which outlined specifically that anybody that entered with a visa that has a qualifying relative and is otherwise admissible, meaning that they don't have a criminal record or they don't have previous immigration consequences is able to adjust. That's what the federal law states," Sanchez said.

What's more, some immigrants who had been living in the United States without legal status could face being banned from returning to the country for 10 years once they leave, even if they are eligible for a green card, Sanchez said. The policy will result in many more separations of families, he said.