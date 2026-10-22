In 2018, the girl's mother and stepfather moved to Arizona and K.M. has lived with them since.

Three years later the biological father, identified only as Maurice M., sought to establish parenting time with K.M. in an Alabama family court. But a judge there dismissed the case because that court didn't have jurisdiction.

In 2022, the mother married the stepfather in Arizona.

A year later, she filed paperwork in Arizona to terminate the father's parental rights, saying he had not provided essential support and had not maintained contact with the girl for seven years. She also said the stepfather wanted to adopt K.M. — something that required severing the biological father's legal rights — and the girl's last name would be changed to that of the stepfather.

At a hearing, the biological father acknowledged he could have done more to be in the girl's life, and said he was willing to pay child support and wanted the girl to know her extended family, his fiancé, and their shared children.

He said he was appreciative of what the mother and stepfather had done for K.M. but believed the girl's life could continue with them without severing his legal rights.

But much of the case focused on the testimony from the counsel who had been appointed to represent the girl's interests.

The lawyer acknowledged substituting her own judgment for K.M. because she was 10 "and she has no idea that her stepdad is not her dad.''