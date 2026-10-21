Broader significance

But there are broader implications going forward.

The order reaffirms Blaney's conclusion that ADWR is not free to make what he considered to be a significant change in the rules about where residential development can occur without going through the legal process that requires public hearings and other input. That effectively puts the agency on notice that it should not make any future efforts to bypass the rulemaking process when it decides where homes can be built in all areas of the state under its purview.

More immediately, unless overturned, it limits the future ability of ADWR to decide to curb home construction in other areas of the state based on its now-invalidated rules on how it wants to determine if there is sufficient groundwater.

And that is likely to take on more significance as the state loses much of its Colorado River supply and some communities are forced to tap into groundwater.

100-year supplies required

At the center of the issue is the requirement that developers seeking to build in "active management areas'' of the state — there are eight — must show there is sufficient water, generally defined as enough to serve the project for at least 100 years. That is a touchstone of the state's historic 1980 Groundwater Code.

The requirement is generally met by building within a city or a water company service area that already has its own certificate of assured water supply.

But outside those areas, developers had to show they had their own access.