Even if Snow doesn't accept all that, Crawford said there's another reason the lawsuit against the state should fail.

She says that Prop. 308, strictly speaking, isn't based on whether a person resides in Arizona. Instead, the law says in-state tuition requires meeting two conditions.

First is that the person attended any public or private high school or is homeschooled "while physically present in this state for at least two years.'' Second is having graduated while physically present.

"Those requirements do not mention a student's 'principal, actual dwelling place,' '' Crawford said, referring to the language used in the federal law Arizona is accused of violating.

For example, Crawford said, a student who crossed into Arizona daily from another state would be a resident of that state but could qualify for in-state tuition by attending and graduating from an Arizona high school.

She also said someone from elsewhere who graduated from an Arizona boarding school could qualify to pay the lower in-state rate even though that person, strictly speaking, is a resident of the state where her parents lived.

And anyone who met the conditions but later moved to another state also could qualify, even after being gone for years.

Conversely, Crawford said someone whose family moves to Arizona in a final year of high school does not qualify. Ditto an Arizonan who attends and graduates from a boarding school or private school out of state.

She said rulings in favor of the Trump administration in Illinois, Texas and Nebraska are irrelevant because the wording of the laws in those states is different.

Snow has not said when he will consider the arguments.